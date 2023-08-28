Oppenheimer: Did Truman Really Call Him A 'Cry-Baby Scientist'? The Messy Answer

Considering the politically charged topic of nuclear weapons at the center of Christopher Nolan's latest film, it's no surprise really that "Oppenheimer" — which is currently on the path to beating an interesting box office record — is as controversial as it is. However, being that the film is meant to be a biopic for its titular scientist, some are wondering just how accurate the movie is with regard to the real events as they took place.

One particular scene in "Oppenheimer," a film that some critics say sanitizes the bomb, is drawing extra attention, though, and not just because it features frequent Nolan collaborator Gary Oldman. The scene in question sees J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) meeting with President Harry S. Truman (Oldman), and to say that things do not go well would be an understatement.

Reckoning with the effects of his work on the future of mankind, Oppenheimer tells Truman that he feels like he has blood on his hands. This causes Truman to coldly offer his handkerchief and later say that he doesn't want to see that "crybaby scientist" in his office ever again. Was Truman really so crass, though? Well, according to the history, accounts differ on whether he really said precisely that. However, all accounts seem to point to an unpleasant meeting between the two historical figures.