The Rookie: What Happened To Elijah Stone & Where Is His Actor Now?

As with most police procedurals, ABC's "The Rookie” features a revolving cast of villains who factor into each episode's new police case — ranging from lowly drug dealers to full blown criminal masterminds. In addition to these one-and-done petty criminals (who usually find themselves locked away at the hands of Nathan Fillion's John Nolan), "The Rookie" also features plenty of recurring villains whose schemes can stump the LAPD for multiple seasons.

A few of these returning antagonists include the serial killer Rosalind Dyer (Annie Wersching), who killed seven people and later aided in the abduction of Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil), as well as the cartel leader, Elijah Stone (Brandon Jay McLaren). First appearing in Season 4's premiere, "Life and Death," Stone's first action in the series is to blackmail Wesley Evers (Shawn Ashmore) into becoming his personal crooked lawyer — promising that the cartel will visit his family if he doesn't cooperate.

Stone commits a slew of heinous crimes under Evers' protection, including assassinating one of his own henchmen in jail, threatening a witness in his cousin's murder trial, and eventually trying to murder Evers himself. In the end, Evers and Charlie Bristow (Preeti Desai) are able to fight him off and arrest him, though Stone would seek revenge in a cameo appearance for "The Rookie: Feds" spinoff. As of right now, Stone remains in prison in the world of "The Rookie," and unless he escapes later on in the series it seems like that's where he'll be staying for a long time.