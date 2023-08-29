Spider-Man 2: Marvel Fans Missed Thomas Jane's Punisher Cameo - Here's Why

It appears that Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst) wasn't the only one that got away in a pivotal scene at the end of the 2004 blockbuster "Spider-Man 2." In the last scene of the film, Mary Jane jilts J. Jonah Jameson's (J.K. Simmons) son, John Jameson (Daniel Gillies), at the altar so she can be with her true love, Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) — but another seemingly familiar face pops up in the scene.

The DVD commentary for "Spider-Man 2" notes that there was supposed to be a Marvel superhero cameo in the scene as Mary Jane sprints through an outdoor mall area in New York City in her wedding dress. However, the plan for Thomas Jane to appear as Frank Castle — aka "The Punisher" — from the 2004 film of the same name fell apart, so apparently, director Sam Raimi decided to make do with the person he had on set.

Sony Pictures solely distributed the "Spider-Man" films at that point, while "The Punisher" was released by Lionsgate. That meant Jane couldn't contractually appear in "Spider-Man 2," so instead of having the actual Punisher actor make a cameo, Jane's stunt double appeared on-screen during the scene in question. And it just so happened that he bears an uncanny resemblance to the actor himself.