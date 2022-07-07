Why Thomas Jane Thinks 2004's The Punisher Had 'Difficulty' At The Box Office - Exclusive

Thomas Jane sees there being at least two major factors that contributed to the letdown of "The Punisher" at the box office — the first being that Marvel couldn't quite pinpoint the overall approach to the movie while filming.

"2004 was a period when they were still trying to figure out the tone of what worked as a 'Marvel film,'" said Jane. "'The Punisher' stands outside of the canon because he's the only anti-hero. We had a little difficulty finding the tone of what an anti-hero Marvel movie would look like. In fact, they've abandoned that model, and we haven't really seen the anti-hero in Marvel comic book production since then."

Jane also believes the world just wasn't quite ready for the kind of dark film he and Marvel made with "The Punisher."

"'The Dark Knight' leaned into the gothic noir, gritty tone that I wanted from the original 'Punisher,'" said Jane. "But that movie hadn't come out yet and blown people away, so people had trouble latching on to the darker tones of what 'The Punisher' required."

Although there was supposed to be a sequel to the 2004 "Punisher," Jane dropped out due to creative differences, and the sequel turned into a complete reboot with 2008's "Punisher: War Zone," starring a whole new cast. Four years later, in 2012, Jane reprised the role for a 10-minute short film called "The Punisher: Dirty Laundry," which was screened that year at San Diego Comic-Con.

"[It] was my homage to what I believe the character Frank Castle could be and should be," said Jane. "I'm proud of that. Check that out on YouTube if you're into that kind of thing. It's got quite a lot of views and people appreciated it."

Jane's latest film, "Murder at Yellowstone City," is now in theaters and available on demand and digital.