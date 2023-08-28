Family Guy's Road To The North Pole Opening Pays Homage To Many Holiday Classics

It took some time for "Family Guy" to receive another Christmas-themed episode following the Season 3 episode "A Very Special Family Guy Freakin' Christmas." The show had seen many changes by the time Season 9's "Road to the North Pole" was released, but its love of pop culture never waned.

The episode was the sixth of the "Family Guy Road Shows," a series of episodes centering on Brian and Stewie Griffin's (both voiced by Seth MacFarlane) adventures outside of Quahog, Rhode Island, that parodies the 1940s "Road To..." film series starring Bing Crosby, Bob Hope, and Dorothy Lamour. In it, Stewie, disappointed by their local Mall Santa, ventures to the North Pole with Brian to kill the real Santa Claus. After arriving at the famous toy factory, the duo discovers that Santa and his cohorts live a miserable existence in an industrialized North Pole due to the excessive demand for toys. After Santa goes unconscious, the two are tasked with assuming his position on Christmas Eve night, which goes as chaotically as can be expected.

It's hard not to enjoy the multi-Emmy and Grammy-nominated episode. Even through its pessimistic exterior, it exudes an undeniable love for the holidays in a way that only "Family Guy" could make work. This is evident from the very beginning, with the episode's opening title cards representing some classic holiday favorites.