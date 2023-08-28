The Rookie: Who Plays Monica & Why Is She Familiar To Sci-Fi/fantasy Fans?

"The Rookie" has its fair share of malicious villains who give the Mid-Wilshire police precinct a run for their money. From Nick Armstrong (Harold Perrineau) — a corrupt police detective who framed John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) — to Rosalind Dyer (Annie Wersching) — a serial who took a liking to the older rookie cop — the series has always had engaging and intriguing antagonists. In the later seasons, Elijah Stone (Brandon Jay McLaren) has been a thorn in the police's side with his criminal empire. While she isn't a villain in the truest sense, Monica Stevens' ambition as an attorney has consistently kept Stone on the street.

Stevens is played by Bridget Regan, who will be recognizable to many fans of the sci-fi and fantasy genres due to her many roles across television and movies. Her most recognizable role in the genre was on the short-lived ABC series, "Legend of the Seeker." She has also been seen in other shows in the genre, including "Beauty and the Beast" with Kristin Kreuk ("Smallville," "Reacher"), "Person of Interest" with Jim Caviezel ("Passion of the Christ," "Sound of Freedom"), and "New Amsterdam" with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ("Game of Thrones," "Gods of Egypt").

Her movie career is just as impressive, with appearances in "Devil's Gate" with Amanda Schull ("Suits," "12 Monkeys"), Shawn Ashmore ("X-Men," "The Rookie"), and Milo Ventimiglia ("Heroes," "This is Us"), and "John Wick" alongside Keanu Reeves. She has been around the industry in significant ways, including in several unforgettable roles.