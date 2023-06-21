And Just Like That Season 2 Doubles Down On Che, Despite The Haters - Here's Why

Fans of "Sex and the City" probably know exactly where they were when they first saw Che Diaz, played by Sara Ramírez. After the first season of the revival series "And Just Like That," Che became one of the most memed characters in recent memory, with fans pasting pictures of the character doing standup on everything from the dragons on "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon" to Drew Barrymore's character in "Scream," well, screaming as a voice on the other end of the phone says, "hey, it's Che Diaz!"

There's no question that Diaz, a queer non-binary character played by a queer non-binary actor, is an enormous step forward when it comes to representation, especially for a franchise as heternormative as "Sex and the City," but fans have their doubts about the character's utterly cringy personality, not their identity. Showrunner Michael Patrick King, though, promises that Season 2 will be a great time for fans on the opposite side of the issue who might be "craving some Che," as Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbes so famously put it.

"One of my burning passions about Season 2 is Che," King told Variety in April of 2023. "I want to show the dimension of Che that people didn't see, for whatever reason — because they were blinded, out of fear or terror. I want to show more of Che rather than less of Che. Like, really."