Oppenheimer: Logan Paul's Hilarious Reason For Walking Out On The Movie
Noted film critic Logan Paul is getting serious flak over his take on Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer."
Paul, a controversy-ridden YouTuber who many regard as the spiritual successor to Roger Ebert, revealed on an episode of his podcast "Impaulsive" that he left the movie before it even ended. "I walked out of Oppenheimer," Paul said. He did make sure to note, though, that he got a bad first impression of a different slow-burning Christopher Nolan movie, but he stuck with it, and ended up really loving it: "Separately, 18 minutes into 'Interstellar,' and I was considering walking out 'cause it was so slow, and now Interstellar is in my top three favorite movies."
Whether or not Paul will revisit "Oppenheimer" remains to be seen, but for now, it's safe to say the personality and self-made boxer doesn't list it as one of his favorite movies. "I didn't know what they were trying to — what are you doing?" he continued. "Everyone's just talking. It's an hour and a half, 90 minutes. It's all exposition, just talking, just talking, talking. It's all exposition, nothing happens."
It seems worth noting that "Impaulsive," the podcast on which Paul shared this hard-hitting opinion, regularly runs over an hour for each episode. The podcast, true to the form, is really just two people talking for a while.
Fans leapt to criticize Logan Paul's take on Oppenheimer
The internet is a famously kind and understanding, place, so — okay, fine. We all know that's not true. In classic Twitter fashion, the hordes came for Paul's piping hot take and short attention span, going after his frankly shallow take on the historical epic.
@dweebiuz put it simply, adding a clip of Paul and writing, "Logan Paul talking about Oppenheimer is just plain embarrassing." The whole debacle just made @lorumerth, on the other hand, want to see "Oppenheimer" even more: "Logan Paul leaving Oppenheimer is the only glowing recommendation I would ever need to see the movie multiple times." @motherquoter just felt proud of themself, writing, "I passed the Logan Paul test last night!!! (sat through all of Oppenheimer)." Elsewhere, @TheHorrorGuru wondered exactly what Paul expected, saying, "Every time that "Logan Paul walked out Oppenheimer because 'nothing happened'" headline hits my feed I find myself imagining Logan Paul walking into the movie fully expecting a highly choreographed fight scene to take place somewhere within the movie or some sh*t lol."
@Lons, though, might have been the only person asking the important questions: "How much do you think Logan Paul pays these guys to react wildly to everything he says, no matter how mundane? Trying to think about how much I'd charge to pretend 'I walked out of Oppenheimer' is THIS amusing."
This isn't Logan Paul's first (unsuccessful) brush with film criticism
Logan Paul is no stranger to controversy in general, but his movie opinions have gotten plenty of criticism in the past. During the summer of 2022, he went after Oscar-winner Jordan Peele's third film, "Nope," attacking basically every aspect of the thriller.
"NOPE" is one of the worst movies I've seen in a long time," Paul wrote in a tweet kicking off a seriously lengthy thread. "I love Jordan Peele and Keke Palmer can act her ass off, but this movie is objectively slow and confusing with stretched themes that don't justify the pace (a thread)." He continued introducing his analysis thusly: "It's not hard to conceptualize something disturbing (a trained Chimp goes animalistic and mauls an entire set, or a UFO devours anything in its path) — it IS hard to sensibly tie it to the plot, which was done remarkably poor here."
Paul went on to ask many questions, some of which have answers contained within the film and some of which, honestly, don't have a lot of bearing on the movie's plot whatsoever (like when he asks why a man on a motorcycle would have a deep voice, something which led him to believe the man signified more than he eventually did). He also criticized Daniel Kaluuya, Peele's leading man who switched things up with a quiet, introspective performance that Paul felt was "vanilla." There's a lot to unpack here, but the bottom line is this: media literacy is hard.