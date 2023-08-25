Oppenheimer: Logan Paul's Hilarious Reason For Walking Out On The Movie

Noted film critic Logan Paul is getting serious flak over his take on Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer."

Paul, a controversy-ridden YouTuber who many regard as the spiritual successor to Roger Ebert, revealed on an episode of his podcast "Impaulsive" that he left the movie before it even ended. "I walked out of Oppenheimer," Paul said. He did make sure to note, though, that he got a bad first impression of a different slow-burning Christopher Nolan movie, but he stuck with it, and ended up really loving it: "Separately, 18 minutes into 'Interstellar,' and I was considering walking out 'cause it was so slow, and now Interstellar is in my top three favorite movies."

Whether or not Paul will revisit "Oppenheimer" remains to be seen, but for now, it's safe to say the personality and self-made boxer doesn't list it as one of his favorite movies. "I didn't know what they were trying to — what are you doing?" he continued. "Everyone's just talking. It's an hour and a half, 90 minutes. It's all exposition, just talking, just talking, talking. It's all exposition, nothing happens."

It seems worth noting that "Impaulsive," the podcast on which Paul shared this hard-hitting opinion, regularly runs over an hour for each episode. The podcast, true to the form, is really just two people talking for a while.