Daniel Kaluuya's Response To Logan Paul's Criticism Of Nope Is Just Perfect

While "Nope" may have raked in an impressive $100 million at the box office in advance of its reaching a worldwide release (via Box Office Mojo), one audience member in particular was quick to voice their opinions of what they didn't like about Jordan Peele's latest big-screen outing. Social media celebrity and new WWE star Logan Paul expressed his disappointment with "Nope" on Twitter, which received an immense kickback from fans of the film.

The host of the podcast "Impaulsive" described the movie as "one of the worst movies I've seen in a long time" before going into a breakdown of what he deemed on the whole as "objectively slow and confusing" (via Twitter). After the massively successful "Get Out" and "Us," Peele's third directorial effort left Paul with several questions and one issue he had with the film's lead. "Way to strip all the life from a phenomenal actor, Daniel Kaluuya, by casting him as possibly the most mundane, vanilla character I've ever seen," Paul tweeted. "Not a question I'm just p***sed."

While the old saying suggests that everyone is a critic, the feedback from this particular one got back to Kaluuya himself. His reaction to the disappointed viewer whose own past film credits have reached no higher than 58% on Rotten Tomatoes was carefully worded. It also left the Oscar-winning star playing around with the prospect of having a sit-down with the world-famous YouTuber.