Chris Evans And Dwayne Johnson's Red One Trailer Is Pure Christmas Mayhem
Amazon Studios is saving Christmas with the help of Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans.
Is there anything better than a Christmas classic during the holiday season? Probably not, as every year, families come together to revisit iconic films like "Elf," "A Miracle on 34th Street," "A Christmas Story," and more to celebrate the special holiday. While there are hundreds of possible films to choose from, only a handful of Christmas-centric films have penetrated the zeitgeist, becoming must-watch classics that help ring in the holiday season. Every year, filmmakers and A-listers try their hand at making the next winter classic, hoping that their projects become fan favorites and take on a legacy of their own.
Now, "Black Adam" star Dwayne Johnson and Captain America actor Chris Evans, two of Hollywood's biggest superstars, are set to deliver their own unique spin on the Christmas genre with "Red One." Directed by "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" creative Jake Kasdan, "Red One" is set to be a major outing for both Johnson and Evans. The action-adventure flick is penned by "Fast and Furious" scribe Chris Morgan, who previously worked with Johnson on "Hobbs & Shaw."
Set to debut just in time for the holiday season, "Red One" has what it takes to be a mega-franchise for Amazon. The action-adventure flick has been shrouded in mystery since it entered production, with Johnson casually sharing breadcrumbs over time. In a 2022 Instagram post, the actor described "Red One" as a chaotic cinematic hybrid that incorporates elements from "Jumanji," "Miracle on 34th Street," "It's A Wonderful Life," "Harry Potter," and somehow "Hobbs & Shaw." If that sounds insane, then wait until you see the first trailer for "Red One," which could very well be the next Christmas classic that Hollywood has been searching for.
The first trailer for Red One teases an action-packed Christmas spectacle
With "Red One," audiences are seeing a completely different take on the Christmas genre. The debut trailer for the Amazon film makes one thing clear: This isn't your run-of-the-mill Christmas flick that's heavy on emotions. There are some head-scratching moments in the trailer, many of which include a jacked-up talking polar bear. Yep.
In the trailer, audiences are introduced to a mythical and bombastic world ripe with Christmas lore. Filled to the brim with action set pieces, hilarious nods to the world of mythology, and tons of Christmas cheer, the debut trailer does a great job of propositioning "Red One" as a potential classic. For Evans, "Red One" was something special even before he signed onto the film. During a conversation at the C2E2 expo (via ComicBook.com) the actor opened up about how he was immediately impressed with the film, teasing its hilarious script. "And Jake Kasdan, the director, is just fantastic and the script is really funny," Evans teased, adding that appearing in "Red One" was "one of the best working experiences I ever had."
From the trailer, it's clear that Evans is having an absolute blast in his unique Christmas-centric role. Evans and Johnson aren't the only A-listers helping shape up "Red One," as the film also features "Mad Men" star Kiernan Shipka, "Kill Bill" actor Lucy Liu, "Big Mouth" creative Nick Kroll, and the ever-iconic J.K. Simmons as... Santa Clause. If all goes well, "Red One" could kickstart a shared universe of holiday films for Amazon. Even if the film fails to capture the Christmas spirit, at least Johnson can bask in the glory of his whopping payday.