Chris Evans And Dwayne Johnson's Red One Trailer Is Pure Christmas Mayhem

Amazon Studios is saving Christmas with the help of Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans.

Is there anything better than a Christmas classic during the holiday season? Probably not, as every year, families come together to revisit iconic films like "Elf," "A Miracle on 34th Street," "A Christmas Story," and more to celebrate the special holiday. While there are hundreds of possible films to choose from, only a handful of Christmas-centric films have penetrated the zeitgeist, becoming must-watch classics that help ring in the holiday season. Every year, filmmakers and A-listers try their hand at making the next winter classic, hoping that their projects become fan favorites and take on a legacy of their own.

Now, "Black Adam" star Dwayne Johnson and Captain America actor Chris Evans, two of Hollywood's biggest superstars, are set to deliver their own unique spin on the Christmas genre with "Red One." Directed by "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" creative Jake Kasdan, "Red One" is set to be a major outing for both Johnson and Evans. The action-adventure flick is penned by "Fast and Furious" scribe Chris Morgan, who previously worked with Johnson on "Hobbs & Shaw."

Set to debut just in time for the holiday season, "Red One" has what it takes to be a mega-franchise for Amazon. The action-adventure flick has been shrouded in mystery since it entered production, with Johnson casually sharing breadcrumbs over time. In a 2022 Instagram post, the actor described "Red One" as a chaotic cinematic hybrid that incorporates elements from "Jumanji," "Miracle on 34th Street," "It's A Wonderful Life," "Harry Potter," and somehow "Hobbs & Shaw." If that sounds insane, then wait until you see the first trailer for "Red One," which could very well be the next Christmas classic that Hollywood has been searching for.