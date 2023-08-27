Cobra Kai Theory: How Kreese's Past Could Help Him Big-Time In Season 6

While fans patiently await word on when "Cobra Kai" Season 6 will premiere, some are speculating over the fate of the series' villain-turned-antihero, John Kreese (Martin Kove). Framed by his former Cobra Kai dojo partner Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) for a crime he didn't commit at the end of Season 4 , Kreese spent the duration of the series' fifth season behind bars. Thanks to an elaborate set-up in Season 5's final episode involving jelly, a fake stabbing death, and a lab coat for a disguise, Kreese has escaped from custody with no indication of where he is heading next.

In a "Cobra Kai" rumors thread on Reddit, u/ar1sm has shared some intriguing thoughts on what will become of Kreese. The Redditor seems to think it will somehow involve Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim), whom Silver hired to be Cobra Kai's sensei in Season 5 after Kreese went to prison for the brutal beating of his karate student Stingray (Paul Walter Hauser). In the post, u/ar1sm explains how Kim Da-Eun's longtime affinity for Kreese — she met him and Silver as a child when they were training under her grandfather, Kim-Sung Yung (Don Lee) — is a perfect set-up for Kreese's next big move.

"When Kim came off that plane she seemed disappointed that Kreese wasn't there," u/ar1sm wrote, referring to the introduction to the adult version of the character in Season 5, Episode 6. "There was also that wink young-Kreese gave to child-Kim in the flashback [scene], which makes me think they have a good relationship as adults."