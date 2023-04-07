Ralph Macchio Feels Like It's Right To End Cobra Kai At Season 6

Earlier in the conversation, Ralph Macchio admits that a lot of shows get canceled prematurely. He doesn't mince words when it comes to the streaming home of "Cobra Kai," Netflix. He's well aware that Netflix has canceled plenty of shows before their prime, much to the dismay of fans, so he's glad "Cobra Kai" gets to round out its story. He went on to say, "So many shows are given the axe, and you look at Netflix, how many shows on Netflix go to six seasons?" He continued that "Cobra Kai" certainly had a leg up.

The show initially premiered on YouTube Red for its first season before the platform changed its name to YouTube Premium for the second. Starting with the third, it became a Netflix original, so it already had a built-in fanbase who simply followed the show from one platform to the next. But the kind of reaction the show has gotten from fans proved what a worthwhile endeavor it was, and it's not the end of "The Karate Kid" franchise.

Sony has announced a new "Karate Kid" film of some sort is expected to drop in theaters on June 7, 2024. Details are non-existent at the moment, but with all of the goodwill "Cobra Kai" has amassed, it's safe to say plenty of people will want to check it out regardless of who it follows.