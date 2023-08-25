The New Barbie Series Coming To Netflix Continues The 'Cultural Phenomenon'

Barbie is one of the hottest commodities in pop culture right now. The film was a box office juggernaut, becoming the biggest domestic box office hit of 2023 so far (and will likely retain that through the end of the year). "Barbie" is still doing incredibly well in theaters, and as fate would have it, Mattel wants to keep the good times rolling by releasing a new animated series — "Barbie: A Touch of Magic" — on Netflix on September 14.

The show follows Barbie "Malibu" Roberts and Barbie "Brooklyn" Roberts, living in Malibu, when they encounter a mystical baby horse. It's up to them to figure out where the horse came from while protecting their friends and family. Suffice it to say, the series will be entirely separate from the hit film, but it's clear Mattel is hoping all of the goodwill toward Barbie right now will translate into views.

Alex Godfrey, the VP of Mattel Television's content distribution, released a statement to Variety, "More than ever before, Barbie is a cultural phenomenon, showcasing the brand's global message that anybody can be anything through content that consistently appeals to the creativity and wonder within our worldwide audience." While a live-action "Barbie" movie was a long time coming, the company has consistently released animated "Barbie" projects, and it'll be interesting to see if those gain new viewership through the theatrical film.