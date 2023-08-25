The New Barbie Series Coming To Netflix Continues The 'Cultural Phenomenon'
Barbie is one of the hottest commodities in pop culture right now. The film was a box office juggernaut, becoming the biggest domestic box office hit of 2023 so far (and will likely retain that through the end of the year). "Barbie" is still doing incredibly well in theaters, and as fate would have it, Mattel wants to keep the good times rolling by releasing a new animated series — "Barbie: A Touch of Magic" — on Netflix on September 14.
The show follows Barbie "Malibu" Roberts and Barbie "Brooklyn" Roberts, living in Malibu, when they encounter a mystical baby horse. It's up to them to figure out where the horse came from while protecting their friends and family. Suffice it to say, the series will be entirely separate from the hit film, but it's clear Mattel is hoping all of the goodwill toward Barbie right now will translate into views.
Alex Godfrey, the VP of Mattel Television's content distribution, released a statement to Variety, "More than ever before, Barbie is a cultural phenomenon, showcasing the brand's global message that anybody can be anything through content that consistently appeals to the creativity and wonder within our worldwide audience." While a live-action "Barbie" movie was a long time coming, the company has consistently released animated "Barbie" projects, and it'll be interesting to see if those gain new viewership through the theatrical film.
Who voices the two Barbies in A Touch of Magic?
Many "Barbie" direct-to-DVD movies and TV series have come out over the years, keeping the brand alive in the public consciousness. "Barbie: A Touch of Magic" will keep this trend going with 13 episodes at 22 minutes in length. But don't expect Margot Robbie to return to voice the titular doll. Instead, some "Barbie" veterans will take on voiceover duties for the new series.
Barbie "Brooklyn" Roberts will be played by Tatiana Varria, a voiceover professional at this point. She's played the character in other series and shorts, including "Barbie Vlogger," "Barbie: It Takes Two," and "Barbie Life in the City." Varria may also look familiar to fans of "Modern Family" as she played Elsie in Season 9's "Dear Beloved Family." She'll be teamed up with her frequent collaborator, America Young," who's played Barbie "Malibu" Roberts several times before in many of the same works. However, those who aren't that familiar with the "Barbie" mythos may recognize her voice from the "Gotham Knights" video game where she plays Barbara Gordon. Also joining the cast is Ariana Nicole George, voicing Peggy, the mystical horse the two Barbies run into.
"Barbie: A Touch of Magic" has some great luck going for it coming out so shortly after the mega success of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie." Will a new generation of "Barbie" fans uncover the magic within this animated series and others like it? Netflix subscribers will have to tune in on September 14 to find out.