My 600-Lb Life: What Happened To Chay Guillory?

During Season 3 of TLC's "My 600-lb Life," audiences meet Chay Guillory, a 23-year-old from Charenton, Louisiana who weighs 597 pounds. Guillory is living with her grandparents and using food as a coping mechanism after a childhood spent with her alcoholic mother. There are a few hurdles in Guillory's wellness journey — mainly the sudden death of her beloved grandmother — that cause delays. However, by the end of the Season 2 "My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?" update, surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan's patient not only loses 218 pounds, but realizes she's a transgender woman and asks loved ones to call her Lola.

It's been several years since Guillory's last TLC appearance, and she's still living her best life as a woman. Her Instagram is chock-full of selfies that show off her makeup and dress-filled wardrobe. While it's unclear where Guillory is currently at in her wellness journey (Dr. Now wanted her to lose more weight before undergoing gender reassignment surgery, but she was shedding pounds in the single digits), one thing is certain: she prefers the name Chay over Lola.

In an interview with Starcasm, she said, "I live my entire life, 24/7 as a woman, because that's what I am. I'm known as 'Miss Chay.' Once people started calling me [Lola], I realized I don't like it so much for myself."