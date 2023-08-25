My 600-Lb Life: What Happened To Chay Guillory?
During Season 3 of TLC's "My 600-lb Life," audiences meet Chay Guillory, a 23-year-old from Charenton, Louisiana who weighs 597 pounds. Guillory is living with her grandparents and using food as a coping mechanism after a childhood spent with her alcoholic mother. There are a few hurdles in Guillory's wellness journey — mainly the sudden death of her beloved grandmother — that cause delays. However, by the end of the Season 2 "My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?" update, surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan's patient not only loses 218 pounds, but realizes she's a transgender woman and asks loved ones to call her Lola.
It's been several years since Guillory's last TLC appearance, and she's still living her best life as a woman. Her Instagram is chock-full of selfies that show off her makeup and dress-filled wardrobe. While it's unclear where Guillory is currently at in her wellness journey (Dr. Now wanted her to lose more weight before undergoing gender reassignment surgery, but she was shedding pounds in the single digits), one thing is certain: she prefers the name Chay over Lola.
In an interview with Starcasm, she said, "I live my entire life, 24/7 as a woman, because that's what I am. I'm known as 'Miss Chay.' Once people started calling me [Lola], I realized I don't like it so much for myself."
Chay Guillory got married in 2020
When Chay Guillory comes out as transgender to her family on "My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?," she gets mixed reactions. While her mom and friends are supportive, her conservative aunt, who steps in as a support system for Guillory after the death of her grandmother, isn't. Still, that hasn't stopped Guillory from embracing her new life, which includes marrying Patrick Mulvey.
The two got engaged in the summer of 2019 and tied the knot during a small ceremony in February 2020. Guillory told Starcasm that Mulvey is rather private, which is why there's only one photo from their big day on her Instagram page, with his back toward the camera. This was followed by a solo shot of Guillory in her wedding dress.
Her followers, including many "My 600-lb Life" fans, flooded the posts with congratulatory messages. They also applauded her for finally embracing her true self. As Instagram user @lyris_ign commented, "I think you are a strong woman, an amazing fighter and you are a source of inspiration."