The Witcher Season 3 Scene That Had Anya Chalotra & Henry Cavill Cracking Up

Anyone who's watched "The Witcher" Season 3 knows that the final arc featuring Henry Cavill as the titular Geralt of Rivia isn't exactly a bucket of laughs. Vilgefortz of Roggeveen (Mahesh Jadu) reveals himself as a traitor in league with Nilfgaard and then brutally beats Geralt to within an inch of death, Tissaia de Vries (MyAnna Buring) takes her own life to balance the scales of Chaos, and Cirilla of Cintra (Freya Allan) is separated from her found family ... just in time for the many villainous hosts of the Continent to hunt her down. It can't have been a particularly cheery on-set experience, so it's nice to know that the cast found a few moments to smile.

Anya Chalotra, who portrays the mage Yennefer of Vengerberg in Netflix's adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's high fantasy novels, told Vulture that there was one scene in Season 3, Episode 4 ("The Invitation"), that was such a joy to film that it kept her and Cavill cracking up. Fortunately, though, it couldn't have hurt the filming process all that much because neither talent was the main focus of the scene. Instead, Ciri and Jaskier (Joey Batey) get the dialogue.

"There's a scene in the woods with all four of us. I couldn't wait to film it because I loved that moment in the books," said Chalotra. "Jaskier and Ciri are mimicking us as we argue far away. We had to improvise an argument, and we didn't get anything out. We just laughed the whole time. I don't know how they managed to put that together in the edit because it was coming to the end of the night, or rather the morning, and we just couldn't stop laughing. We were just saying gobbledygook."