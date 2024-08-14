Kraven The Hunter's Second Trailer Reveals Rhino In All His Glory

Sony's Spider-Man Universe continues to focus on supporting characters while keeping the friendly neighborhood crimefighter firmly on the sidelines. Still, the SSU movies do pick their central characters quite well, since folks like Venom (Tom Hardy) and Morbius (Jared Leto) are the sort of figures who have a robust life even when they're not actively fighting Spider-Man. As a continuation of this theme, "Kraven the Hunter" makes perfect sense.

In the comics, Sergei Krafinoff is a hunter and a mercenary with a penchant for difficult prey. As such, even if you remove his greatest target — Spider-Man, of course — from the mix, the character still has a whole world to have adventures in. Played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the live-action version of the character radiates the kind of confidence and danger that's necessary for a guy who's willing to hunt Spider-Man for sport ... but, as the newly-dropped second trailer for "Kraven the Hunter" attests, Kraven has a whole bunch of challenges in his life even without the web-slinger.