Rebel Moon: Nemesis' 'Lightsabers' & Zack Snyder's Other Weapons Explained

Though "Rebel Moon" is meant to be the first step in a new shared universe of science-fiction adventures, many will continue to note that the Netflix franchise originally began as a "Star Wars" pitch. This is likely why some elements of the film, like its battle droid, fascist empire, and laser swords, continue to draw a certain kind of focus from fans.

Yes, the swords that the cyborg Nemesis (Bae Doona) uses look like lightsabers despite "Rebel Moon" not being a "Star Wars" film, but they're not powered by a kyber crystal. "Her swords charge up with her hands and they become this heated element," producer Deborah Snyder told Tudum. "They're really something else."

Though this explanation will likely do little to quell the comparison to the most iconic "Star Wars" weapon, it does at least sound like this character will be the only one with this kind of power. Plus, as shown in the trailer, Nemesis' blades can also seemingly be used as is, without being heated, helping further differentiate them from their "Star Wars" counterpart.