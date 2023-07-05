Why Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Has 'Lightsabers' Despite Not Being A Star Wars Film

Zack Snyder acknowledged that his original "Star Wars" pitch was always going to be a tough pill to swallow — since he wanted to create a brand-new cast of characters and present a more mature "Star Wars" story than we'd ever seen before. "I was like, 'I don't want any of your characters. I don't want to do anything with any known characters,'" Synder told Empire. "And originally I was like, 'It should be rated R!' That was almost a non-starter." After the idea was shot down by Lucasfilm, however, Snyder spent the next decade reworking the idea and developing his own mature sci-fi epic.

In a 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder said that he had spent "two or three years" fleshing out the universe of "Rebel Moon," hoping that the film could eventually blossom into a massive franchise of its own. So while the original story for "Rebel Moon" might have been pitched as a "Star Wars" property, it's clear that Snyder has gone to great lengths to make the film into something entirely original, one that takes inspiration from "Star Wars" but that allows him to fully realize the vision that Lucasfilm and Disney shot down.