Ahsoka Episode 2: Star Wars Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 2 — "Toil and Trouble"

As a continuation of "Star Wars Rebels," "Ahsoka" on Disney+ is inherently deeply entrenched in the lore of a galaxy far, far away. It centers on the former Padawan of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), namely Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). She's come a long way from the Clone Wars and continues fighting for justice in the aftermath of the Empire's fall. In the new show, she's hunting down Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and, by extension, locating Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) following the events of "Star Wars Rebels."

But it's one step forward and two steps back, as indicated by the first episode of the new series. Ahsoka finds a map that could lead her to Thrawn, but when she brings it to Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), it ends up in the enemy's hands. Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) wounds Sabine and runs off with the map, but luckily, Sabine survives the encounter. There's still more work to be done, and it's a race against the clock so that the old rebel crew can save Ezra and defeat Thrawn once and for all before he comes back into power in the galaxy.

Fortunately, Sabine recovers in a medical bay at the start of Episode 2, but there's plenty of other good news for long-time "Star Wars" fans. Numerous Easter eggs and references to past "Star Wars" properties populate the story, showcasing how developer and writer Dave Filoni was given free rein to further flesh out the franchise.