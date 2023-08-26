Criminal Minds: Evolution - Zach Gilford Found Playing A Serial Killer Fun (Mostly)

For some TV fans, Zach Gilford will forever be known for playing Dillon High's tender-hearted QB-1 Matt Saracen on "Friday Night Lights." But if you've been tracking the actor's career since, you know he's spent the last decade-plus stretching himself in compelling ways. That includes playing Elias Voit on "Criminal Minds: Evolution," which is about as far from his "Friday Night Lights" role as you can get.

Voit is, of course, the nefarious unsub the BAU faced off against in the inaugural season of "Evolution," with said storyline giving viewers unprecedented access to the serial killer's seemingly average everyday life throughout. And as Gilford told Parade of playing the part, that game-changing approach is what drew him to the role.

"The cool thing is now what we're doing that you've never done before is going home with the unsub," Gilford explained. He went on to admit that exploring both parts of Voit's life was also pretty fun, stating, "We see who he is in the world ... we get to show that side of him and I think it's fun."

As Gilford later explained, part of the enjoyment in playing Voit is in subverting audience expectations, noting, "You might be sympathetic to him at times. And then we'll get to scenes where I'm doing nefarious things where you're like, 'Oh, my God, this is that guy?' I was just rooting for him." At the same time, Gilford also admitted that playing Voit is not much fun when Voit does get his hands bloody.