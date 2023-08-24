BBC Has Hilarious Reply To Depression Barbie's Commercial & Colin Firth Reference
Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" is packed full of incredible references clearly catered to millennials — and the BBC is joining in on "Barbie"-mania and responding to one of the film's funniest bits.
There's a major reference to the BBC adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice" — which stars Jennifer Ehle as Lizzie Bennet and Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy — towards the climax of "Barbie," and the studio across the pond saw fit to respond. In an Instagram post stylized just like the "Barbie" movie captioned "he swam so Ken could Beach," a reference to Ken's (Ryan Gosling) career in "beach," BBC's streamer iPlayer played disco music on top of Firth's Darcy riding a horse, with on-screen text reading, "Before there was Beach Ken, there was Lake Ken." The clip then moves to the moment that Darcy hurls himself into the water in his white shirt, which leads to one of the movie's most famous moments... specifically, Darcy in a wet, white shirt.
"You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire you and love you," Firth's voice as Darcy says over the footage. All in all, it's got plenty of "Kenergy."
How does Colin Firth factor into Barbie in the first place?
When Barbie's (Margot Robbie) existential crisis hits towards the end of "Barbie," it packs a real wallop. After returning from the real world — which doesn't treat women particularly well — Barbie is ready to return to her matriarchal utopia, only to find that Ken has turned it into a macho Kendom and installed a makeshift patriarchy. After confronting Ken, who tells her that her time is over and she needs to get out of his "Mojo Dojo Casa House," Barbie melts down in front of her new human friends Gloria (America Ferrera) and Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt), falling down on the ground, weeping, and giving up. Gloria and Sasha leave, and Barbie notes that she's the lowest she's ever been, both emotionally and physically. Cut to commercial!
We're then treated to a fake commercial advertising "Depression Barbie," who spends hours scrolling the Instagram of her former best friend, eats Starbursts until her jaw hurts, only wears sweatpants, and watches the BBC "Pride and Prejudice" on repeat. As a special treat, "Barbie" even includes brief footage of Darcy and Elizabeth from the movie, culminating in a pitch-perfect reference for millennials. Be aware, though: anxiety, OCD, and panic attacks are sold separately.
Colin Firth's performance as Mr. Darcy is so nice he did it twice (sort of)
Colin Firth is a seriously acclaimed actor who's been in a wide variety of projects — including his Oscar-winning turn as King George VI in "The King's Speech" — but there's no denying that his performance in "Pride and Prejudice" is still one of his most famous. Firth actually kind of played Darcy twice, as it turns out... because he also played Mark Darcy in the "Bridget Jones" films, the first of which is a loose modern interpretation of Jane Austen's classic novel.
Haughty and imperious at first, Firth's Mark Darcy insults Bridget Jones (Renee Zellweger) when they first meet, only for the two to continuously be placed in the same social settings — much to their mutual chagrin and just like Lizzie and Darcy. Eventually, though, the enemies-to-lovers trope clicks and the two fall in love, and throughout two more films, Firth plays Mark, splitting up with and eventually marrying Bridget at the end of 2016's "Bridget Jones' Baby."
You can also technically see Firth in "Barbie," which is in theaters now.