BBC Has Hilarious Reply To Depression Barbie's Commercial & Colin Firth Reference

Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" is packed full of incredible references clearly catered to millennials — and the BBC is joining in on "Barbie"-mania and responding to one of the film's funniest bits.

There's a major reference to the BBC adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice" — which stars Jennifer Ehle as Lizzie Bennet and Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy — towards the climax of "Barbie," and the studio across the pond saw fit to respond. In an Instagram post stylized just like the "Barbie" movie captioned "he swam so Ken could Beach," a reference to Ken's (Ryan Gosling) career in "beach," BBC's streamer iPlayer played disco music on top of Firth's Darcy riding a horse, with on-screen text reading, "Before there was Beach Ken, there was Lake Ken." The clip then moves to the moment that Darcy hurls himself into the water in his white shirt, which leads to one of the movie's most famous moments... specifically, Darcy in a wet, white shirt.

"You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire you and love you," Firth's voice as Darcy says over the footage. All in all, it's got plenty of "Kenergy."