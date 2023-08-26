The Grey's Anatomy Fandom Isn't Holding Back On Miranda Bailey's Relationship History

Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) of "Grey's Anatomy" is many things. A wife. A mother. A surgeon. Fictional. But is she a good romantic partner? Some fans think not.

Bailey — who has been married twice on the show with one boyfriend between the two — doesn't usually focus on her romantic life, as she is, at the end of the day, married to her career. She loves and cares deeply for her family, though, including her son Tucker and adopted daughter Pruitt. So why do fans think she's a terrible partner?

On a Reddit thread calling Miranda's commitment to her relationships into question, u/Significant-Hippo363 broke the ice, writing, "Bailey is literally the most terrible wife of all time I can't believe the show props her up as a role model. Ben [Warren, her husband, played by Jason Winston George] wants to pursue becoming a surgeon and she calls him a child and doesn't support him at all. She goes through her own OCD spout and he does everything to support her and she not only doesn't thank him, but critiques him the entire time."

"Yeah, I'm sure there are moments of kindness and warmth," they continued. "But there's just too much bitterness from her. I'm on season 15 and I get the show is striving to be this feminist masterpiece... which is fine. But being a crappy partner isn't being a strong woman."