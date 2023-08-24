Cat Person: Succession's Nicholas Braun Stars In Trailer For The Controversial Adaptation

The first trailer for "Cat Person" has finally arrived, and "Succession" breakout Nicholas Braun is front and center.

Based on a viral "New Yorker" short story by Kristen Roupenian that came out in 2017, "Cat Person" stars Emilia Jones ("Coda") as Margot, a college student who meets an older guy named Robert (Braun) and starts texting him. When they actually go on a date, though, it doesn't go that well, so Margot takes some space, only to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about Robert — up to and including whether or not he actually has cats as he claimed. Eventually, he grows incensed that she's ignoring him, and the situation escalates.

Despite ethical questions about whether or not Roupenian should have written the story, "Cat Person" was destined to be adapted, and director Susanna Fogel and screenwriter Michelle Ashford have brought it to life. The trailer takes things a little further than the original story, though.