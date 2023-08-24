Cat Person: Succession's Nicholas Braun Stars In Trailer For The Controversial Adaptation
The first trailer for "Cat Person" has finally arrived, and "Succession" breakout Nicholas Braun is front and center.
Based on a viral "New Yorker" short story by Kristen Roupenian that came out in 2017, "Cat Person" stars Emilia Jones ("Coda") as Margot, a college student who meets an older guy named Robert (Braun) and starts texting him. When they actually go on a date, though, it doesn't go that well, so Margot takes some space, only to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about Robert — up to and including whether or not he actually has cats as he claimed. Eventually, he grows incensed that she's ignoring him, and the situation escalates.
Despite ethical questions about whether or not Roupenian should have written the story, "Cat Person" was destined to be adapted, and director Susanna Fogel and screenwriter Michelle Ashford have brought it to life. The trailer takes things a little further than the original story, though.
The trailer for Cat Person takes the story even further
In the original story, Roupenian ends the narrative after a cruel text message from Robert; in the trailer, this is only the beginning. As Margot pulls away from Robert, she becomes increasingly unsettled by his behavior and finds that she thinks she sees him everywhere, which she reveals to her best friend Taylor (Geraldine Viswanathan). Creepy things start happening to Margot, and though the trailer doesn't reveal a whole lot, we do see Taylor and Margot prepared to buy a weapon, which isn't a great sign.
"Cat Person" also stars Hope Davis, Isabella Rossellini, Liza Colón-Zayas ("The Bear"), Liza Koshy, Michael Gandolfini ("The Many Saints of Newark"), and Fred Melamed. It's set to release in theaters on October 8, 2023, so whether you're familiar with the "New Yorker" story or you're brand new to the whole "Cat Person" saga, you'll be able to see what all the fuss is about then.