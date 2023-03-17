Nicholas Braun 100% Agrees With The Comparison Between Succession's ATN And Fox News

"You can't make a Tomlette without breaking some Greggs." Those words surely weigh heavily on Nicholas Braun, who plays Cousin Greg on HBO's media mogul sendup, "Succession." Introduced as a nebbishy outsider in the all-powerful Roy family, the end of "Succession" Season 3 sees Greg emerge from his chrysalis of navieté and ineptitude. With one sentence – "What am I gonna do with a soul anyway?" — Greg transforms into something much more sinister: a true Roy.

Much of the Roy family's dubious morals are manifested in ATN, the right-leaning news network owned by Waystar RoyCo, and Braun is just one of a chorus of voices who believes that the fictional network shares much in common with Fox News.

Though "Succession" doesn't show any actual ATN news segments, it makes the fictional network's stances quite clear. One ATN chyron reads "Gender Fluid Illegals May Be Entering the Country Twice," and the lead anchor harbors some not-so-subtle sympathies with the Nazi regime. As Braun put it in an appearance on "The View," "Just a couple more years and [Fox will] be ATN."