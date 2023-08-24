Barbie Hits #1 In Irelands' All-Time Top 10 Movie Chart
Just about a month after its theatrical premiere in Ireland on July 21, "Barbie" has become the all-time highest-earning film in the country's box office history. In total, "Barbie" has surpassed €8.85 million in Irish box office gross, equivalent to approximately $9.57 million. Now in second place is James Cameron's original "Avatar" movie, which netted €8.75 million or around $9.47 million.
Rounding out the top 10 list are "Titanic," "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," the 2019 remake of "The Lion King," "Avengers: Endgame," "Joker," "Mamma Mia!," and "The Dark Knight."
In an interview with The Irish Times, theater director Graham Spurling credited the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon with unprecedented theater attendance. "Between it and 'Oppenheimer,' in the 17 days after 21st June, every cinema was, I imagine, the busiest it had ever been," he said. "Because, for once, we had two films making money. So we hit 100 per cent of our potential audience. That rarely happens."
"Oppenheimer" did well in Irish theaters too, but just not yet to the extent that it belongs on the country's list of all-timers. Overall, "Oppenheimer" has grossed more than €5.57 million, or about $6.02 million. By comparison, "The Dark Knight" amassed €6.31m or $6.83 to earn the number 10 spot.
Barbie is popular all around the world
Ireland isn't the only country outside of the U.S. where "Barbie" is catching on in a big way. For example, in China, "Barbie" is causing men to flee theaters as it resonates with viewers interested in some of the feminist material it incorporates in addition to those fond of the dolls that served as its source material. On its opening weekend, which kicked off on July 21, the film netted the equivalent of around $8 million. A few weeks later, "Barbie" surpassed $32 million from Chinese box offices alone.
Thanks to its popularity in Ireland, China, and other international markets, "Barbie" hit $1 billion in box office gross during the first week of August. Since then this total has risen to just over $1.2 billion. This lands "Barbie" around the 20th spot on the list of the highest-earning films of all time, with a chance to jump even higher before its theatrical window officially closes worldwide.
While "Barbie" may be a bigger deal in Ireland than elsewhere in the world — nowhere else is it the highest earner of all time — its precise degree of success was possible not just from one market but thanks to interest from viewers all over the world.