Barbie Hits #1 In Irelands' All-Time Top 10 Movie Chart

Just about a month after its theatrical premiere in Ireland on July 21, "Barbie" has become the all-time highest-earning film in the country's box office history. In total, "Barbie" has surpassed €8.85 million in Irish box office gross, equivalent to approximately $9.57 million. Now in second place is James Cameron's original "Avatar" movie, which netted €8.75 million or around $9.47 million.

Rounding out the top 10 list are "Titanic," "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," the 2019 remake of "The Lion King," "Avengers: Endgame," "Joker," "Mamma Mia!," and "The Dark Knight."

In an interview with The Irish Times, theater director Graham Spurling credited the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon with unprecedented theater attendance. "Between it and 'Oppenheimer,' in the 17 days after 21st June, every cinema was, I imagine, the busiest it had ever been," he said. "Because, for once, we had two films making money. So we hit 100 per cent of our potential audience. That rarely happens."

"Oppenheimer" did well in Irish theaters too, but just not yet to the extent that it belongs on the country's list of all-timers. Overall, "Oppenheimer" has grossed more than €5.57 million, or about $6.02 million. By comparison, "The Dark Knight" amassed €6.31m or $6.83 to earn the number 10 spot.