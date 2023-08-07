Barbie Is Causing Men To Flee The Theaters In China

The cultural and box office phenomenon that is "Barbie" isn't restricted to North America, as it's also pulling in plenty of moviegoers and provoking a lot of discussion in China. And if you thought the U.S. had a monopoly on boyfriends threatened by the film's satirical anti-patriarchal slant, have no fear because that very trend is making a splash on Chinese social media right now.

Nikkei Asia has a report on how the response to "Barbie" among Chinese audiences shows how "gender issues" are beginning to get more attention in the country. It's a fascinating look at how the movie is being embraced and rejected in China, even causing some men to flee the theater.

On social media platforms like Xiaohongshu, the phrase "Men triggered by Barbie" has become a trending topic, and one post in particular by a user named Little Squirrel shows how the movie has become the ultimate boyfriend test for some women.

"If a guy hates 'Barbie,' bashes 'Barbie,' walks out of the theater criticizing [director Greta Gerwig], this guy is definitely a misogynist and he was triggered by the film," the post states. Other women have reportedly shared their experiences with boyfriends and dates who came away from "Barbie" feeling hostile towards the film.