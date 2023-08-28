The Boys: Clancy Brown's Gen V Role Is Connected To The Seven (& Explains 1 Cameo)

While fans of The Seven anxiously await the debut of "The Boys" Season 4, they'll soon be getting a spinoff series about a new generation of superheroes in a university setting in "Gen V."

Amazon Studios released the official character descriptions for the main cast featured in "Gen V" on August 23, 2023, and among the principal players in the series is Rich "Brink" Brinkerhoff, played by prolific actor Clancy Brown. "[Brinkerhoff is] a renowned professor of crime fighting at Godolkin University who taught superheroes such as A-Train, Queen Maeve, and The Deep," his character description reads. "He is dedicated to finding the top new talent at Godolkin University to join The Seven, and believes Golden Boy has what it takes to be next."

Golden Boy is played by Patrick Schwarzenegger, the son of action movie legend Arnold Schwarzenegger. According to his character description, "Patrick Schwarzenegger plays Luke Riordan, who is also known by his superhero name, Golden Boy, because of his ability to light his entire body on fire. He is a senior at Godolkin University and is in the top rank, having the brightest prospects of joining The Seven."

While the series largely concentrates on the students at Godolkin, at least one of Brinkerhoff's former students featured in "The Boys" will appear in "Gen V."