The Harry Potter Cast As Peaky Blinders Is The Mashup We Never Knew We Needed
"Harry Potter" tells the story of a group of magical schoolchildren who attend a British boarding school. "Peaky Blinders," also set in England, focuses on a family of mixed Romani and Irish Traveller descent engaging in criminal activities in the early 20th century. Put those two together, and you wind up with ... a lot of geopolitical questions centered on the British treatment of the Irish people throughout history. You also end up with some cool photos, as TikToker @harrypotterpix proved by uploading a series of pictures with "Harry Potter" characters dressed in "Peaky Blinders" garb on the platform.
The slideshow is set to the tune of the classic "Peaky Blinders" song "Red Right Hand" by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. You can scroll at your leisure as the album consists of the film interpretations of "Harry Potter" characters set against a backdrop of how England looked nearly a century ago. They're also decked out like the street gang members, complete with vest chains and tweed flat caps. From Hermione Granger to Hagrid, AI has been used to create entertaining pictures that have already tickled plenty of online users. But there's one notable picture where AI wasn't needed.
Narcissa actress Helen McCrory actually had a role in Peaky Blinders
"Harry Potter" has been a popular basis for AI creations as of late. It received a Barbie makeover where all of the characters wear pink, and another TikTok user created a mash-up where "Harry Potter" is transported to the world of Guy Ritchie, which results in a lot of profanity and violence in the normally whimsical franchise. Of course, @harrypotterpix had a bit of a leg-up when inputting prompts into an AI system because one critical "Harry Potter" actor already entered the world of "Peaky Blinders."
Helen McCrory, who sadly passed away in 2021 at the age of 52, had roles in both franchises. She played Narcissa Malfoy in the final three "Harry Potter" movies, ultimately being the one to save Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) from Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes). She also had a main role in the first five seasons of "Peaky Blinders" as Polly Gray, the aunt of the Shelby siblings who also serves as treasurer for the street gang. The final photo of the gallery is an actual picture of McCrory in her Polly outfit with a tribute to the amazing actress.
Many people flooded the comments under the video with their love toward McCrory, including one user who wrote, "Helen McCrory!! No one could've been a better Polly. May she rest in paradise!" "Harry Potter" and "Peaky Blinders" may have ended their respective runs (for now), but it's clear fans still can't get enough of either story.