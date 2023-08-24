The Harry Potter Cast As Peaky Blinders Is The Mashup We Never Knew We Needed

"Harry Potter" has been a popular basis for AI creations as of late. It received a Barbie makeover where all of the characters wear pink, and another TikTok user created a mash-up where "Harry Potter" is transported to the world of Guy Ritchie, which results in a lot of profanity and violence in the normally whimsical franchise. Of course, @harrypotterpix had a bit of a leg-up when inputting prompts into an AI system because one critical "Harry Potter" actor already entered the world of "Peaky Blinders."

Helen McCrory, who sadly passed away in 2021 at the age of 52, had roles in both franchises. She played Narcissa Malfoy in the final three "Harry Potter" movies, ultimately being the one to save Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) from Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes). She also had a main role in the first five seasons of "Peaky Blinders" as Polly Gray, the aunt of the Shelby siblings who also serves as treasurer for the street gang. The final photo of the gallery is an actual picture of McCrory in her Polly outfit with a tribute to the amazing actress.

Many people flooded the comments under the video with their love toward McCrory, including one user who wrote, "Helen McCrory!! No one could've been a better Polly. May she rest in paradise!" "Harry Potter" and "Peaky Blinders" may have ended their respective runs (for now), but it's clear fans still can't get enough of either story.