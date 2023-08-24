The Morning Show Season 3 Trailer Promises A 'Burn It All Down' Approach To News
Season 3 of "The Morning Show" is on its way, and it looks like it'll be nothing short of explosive.
Leaving off after Season 2 — which ended all the way back in 2021 — Season 3 of the star-studded flagship Apple TV+ series will arrive in late September, so here's what you need to know before you dive in. Season 2 closed out with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and specifically, with lead anchor Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) contracting the novel coronavirus. (For context, This timeline is taking place in March of 2020, which was likely the most dangerous time to fall ill with this then-unfamiliar disease.)
Meanwhile, Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) is looking for her missing brother as the country begins to shut down entirely, and not only that, she receives a declaration of love from the network's CEO, Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup). Plus, Bradley has been exploring an ongoing romance with Laura Peterson (Julianna Marguilles), and their relationship was outed without her consent... which is the whole reason her brother is missing in the first place, as he didn't approve.
This is already a lot to handle, but that's "The Morning Show" for you. So what surprises does Season 3 hold, and what does the trailer tell us?
The Morning Show Season 3 promises to be unprecedented
The Season 3 trailer focuses on several major events that will definitely define this next run of episodes. First is Alex's intention to take control at her home network of UBA, and second is a cyber-attack that could reveal everyone's secrets to the world at large. As Alex tries to stand tall and assert her power over Cory, everything shuts down during a broadcast, and it turns out that the network has been hacked. Third, UBA is running out of money, and as Cory puts it, they'll need someone with "more money than God" to help them. Enter Jon Hamm's Paul Marks, who offers Cory a "lifeline" that will, presumably, help UBA stay afloat amidst its crisis.
Bradley is suspicious of Paul and says as much to Alex, but is rebuffed — although Bradley may be right, as it's clear that Paul has a vested interest in essentially owning UBA. There's no telling where this season will go, but as the trailer closes, Cory declares that they should "burn it all down," while Alex tells Bradley they should "finish what they started."
"The Morning Show" Season 3 begins on Apple TV+ on September 13.