The Morning Show Season 3 Trailer Promises A 'Burn It All Down' Approach To News

Season 3 of "The Morning Show" is on its way, and it looks like it'll be nothing short of explosive.

Leaving off after Season 2 — which ended all the way back in 2021 — Season 3 of the star-studded flagship Apple TV+ series will arrive in late September, so here's what you need to know before you dive in. Season 2 closed out with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and specifically, with lead anchor Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) contracting the novel coronavirus. (For context, This timeline is taking place in March of 2020, which was likely the most dangerous time to fall ill with this then-unfamiliar disease.)

Meanwhile, Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) is looking for her missing brother as the country begins to shut down entirely, and not only that, she receives a declaration of love from the network's CEO, Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup). Plus, Bradley has been exploring an ongoing romance with Laura Peterson (Julianna Marguilles), and their relationship was outed without her consent... which is the whole reason her brother is missing in the first place, as he didn't approve.

This is already a lot to handle, but that's "The Morning Show" for you. So what surprises does Season 3 hold, and what does the trailer tell us?