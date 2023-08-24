Riverdale's Series Finale Left Twitter Feeling Emotional
This article contains spoilers for "Riverdale" Season 7, Episode 20, "Goodbye, Riverdale."
All good things must come to an end, and that includes hit teen dramas about small towns with dark secrets. For seven mind-boggling seasons, "Riverdale" treated viewers to tales of murder, romance, parallel universes, time travel, apocalyptic sorcery, witchcraft, high school football, and tickling. That said, fans fell in love with the show for its ridiculous plots, and they're sad to see the adventure come to an end.
The ending of "Riverdale" Season 7 has left many viewers feeling sad for the right reasons, and some of them converged on social media to share their feelings with the online world. While the episode involves a time-traveling adventure, some viewers empathized with the moments of grounded humanity at the heart of it all.
Of course, this is still "Riverdale" we're talking about, so it's only natural that the finale contains a romantic surprise that's divided the fan base. With that in mind, let's find out what "Riverdale" fans have been saying about the last-ever episode of The CW's popular drama.
Some fans are really going to miss Riverdale
A lot of crazy things happened on "Riverdale" throughout the years, but the wacky storylines and the characters who brought them to life resonated with people. The romances captured our hearts and the more bewildering elements gave us plenty of food for thought. However, the show's final episode had some viewers shedding tears and reflecting on what "Riverdale" has meant to them throughout the years.
Twitter user @lilicamifan is sad to see "Riverdale" come to an end as they grew attached to the characters and stories. "I'll miss riverdale so much. I'll miss the characters, the relationships, the musicals, staying up so late to give my reviews of the episodes, crying when betty cried, freaking out about bughead scenes, falling in love with jughead, rooting for varchie and choni..."
For other fans, "Riverdale" Season 7's finale marks the end of an era on network television. "Always sad when a show you loved ends, but saying good-bye tonight to @CW_Riverdale also meant saying good-bye to @TheCW since it was the last show I watched on the network," @HWadowski wrote. "Although I've always loved the show, this past season was especially brilliant. Thanks for the memories."
Some viewers felt the pain of Betty's regrets
The "Riverdale" Season 7 finale gives all of the main characters fairytale happy endings. Sure, they still have to face some hard-hitting truths about their eventful deaths, but solace can be found in knowing that Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (KJ Apa), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Veronica (Camila Mendes), and the gang go on to live fulfilling lives after the 1950s. The downside, though, is that their post-high school adventures take them on different paths and they lose touch with each other. This revelation impacted some viewers who wanted the group to remain in touch forever.
"Can't believe [showrunner] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] had to give us that one bitter taste of classic American nostalgia with the "everyone drifting apart after high school" bit that evil motherf***er," @somanypetals wrote.
This view was echoed by @dgct2, who felt moved by one of Betty's monologues about losing touch with her best friends after high school ended. "The regret in Betty's voice when she wished she'd spent more time with Veronica after high school. The longing in her voice. That is love."
In the episode, the 86-year-old Betty struggles to remember her high school days, suggesting that she has Alzheimer's disease. It's also revealed that she never got married or fell in love after high school, but she eventually remembers Archie. She even kept a photo of him in her locket throughout her life, indicating that she always loved him. This was an emotional moment for @shipsandshadows, who wrote, "[Betty] stayed in love with archie until the very end, she kept up with his life and didn't need jughead to remind her about it because she remembered him on her own. she never forgot him. he was her entire heart. so this makes the most heartbreaking sense."
Riverdale fans are divided over the gang's quad relationship
While many viewers are feeling emotional in the wake of the "Riverdale" finale, others are divided over one revelation. During the episode, we learn that Archie, Veronica, Jughead, and Betty spent their final year of high school in a four-sided polyamorous relationship and even considered letting Reggie (Charles Melton) get in on the action. This story development has polarized the fan base and given them something to talk about around the water cooler.
Some viewers, such as Twitter user u/biceptor, argued that the storyline doesn't make any sense. "This riverdale series finale is so stupid cause wdym betty cooper is in a quad where she is dating archie, jughead, and veronica." Elsewhere, @barchiesorigin said that it's one of the dumbest storylines to ever happen on "Riverdale."
However, @beforekermit thinks fans who are unhappy about this revelation should lighten up. "[Riverdale] fans hating on the archie/veronica/betty/jughead quad relationship y'all are so boring I'm sorry." Meanwhile, @TheGhostHost stated that the quad storyline might be the best moment in the show's history, writing, "And if I said making them a quad was the ONE good thing Riverdale did?"
For the most part, though, "Riverdale" fans just chalked it up as another bewildering surprise in a show that's always set out to shock, entertain, and dazzle viewers. "The way Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead being in a quad relationship for a year isn't even the most wild thing that happened on this show," @giselleb1234 wrote.