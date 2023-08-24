Riverdale's Series Finale Left Twitter Feeling Emotional

The "Riverdale" Season 7 finale gives all of the main characters fairytale happy endings. Sure, they still have to face some hard-hitting truths about their eventful deaths, but solace can be found in knowing that Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (KJ Apa), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Veronica (Camila Mendes), and the gang go on to live fulfilling lives after the 1950s. The downside, though, is that their post-high school adventures take them on different paths and they lose touch with each other. This revelation impacted some viewers who wanted the group to remain in touch forever.

"Can't believe [showrunner] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] had to give us that one bitter taste of classic American nostalgia with the "everyone drifting apart after high school" bit that evil motherf***er," @somanypetals wrote.

This view was echoed by @dgct2, who felt moved by one of Betty's monologues about losing touch with her best friends after high school ended. "The regret in Betty's voice when she wished she'd spent more time with Veronica after high school. The longing in her voice. That is love."

In the episode, the 86-year-old Betty struggles to remember her high school days, suggesting that she has Alzheimer's disease. It's also revealed that she never got married or fell in love after high school, but she eventually remembers Archie. She even kept a photo of him in her locket throughout her life, indicating that she always loved him. This was an emotional moment for @shipsandshadows, who wrote, "[Betty] stayed in love with archie until the very end, she kept up with his life and didn't need jughead to remind her about it because she remembered him on her own. she never forgot him. he was her entire heart. so this makes the most heartbreaking sense."