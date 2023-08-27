Attack On Titan: Why Does Eren Hate Mikasa? The Series' Greatest Lie Explained

"Attack on Titan" is a fascinating epic that explores a destructive and exhausting war against the titular monsters. For nearly a decade, the action sequences have enticed fans across the globe, as well as demonstrated how a never-ending conflict can affect the psychology of characters such as Eren Yaeger (Yûki Kaji) and Mikasa Ackerman (Yui Ishikawa). Raised in the same household as children, both decide to join the fight against the Titans after Eren's mother dies at the hands of one. But as they grow older, mature feelings make their relationship even more complicated.

Season 4 contains the ultimate revelation that Eren has always hated Mikasa because of the power of the Ackerman bloodline. Mikasa has self-defense abilities that are far beyond those of the average human because she can experience the combat skills of every previous Ackerman. But this conditioning also has a downside as it compels her to always do what needs to be done. In Eren's mind, this makes her a slave to her instincts and tells her that is why he hates her. Mikasa's heart breaks as she has always loved her friend implicitly, and it shakes the very foundation of the entire series. A Reddit poll asked the one question everyone wants to know: Does Eren hate Mikasa? Most participants agreed this was a lie, but the lie is so ingrained in the DNA of the series that it affects the rest of "Attack on Titan."