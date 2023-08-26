Who Is The MCU Star In Amazon's Back-To-School Commercial & Why Does He Look Familiar?

With inflation on the rise and budgets shrinking everywhere, the back-to-school season may be a lot more stressful for some families. Thankfully, Amazon is here to provide a bit of levity during these troubling economic times with a new set of light-hearted commercials featuring a familiar face.

Amazon's Spend Less campaign highlights the array of back-to-school deals across the company's site. They are hoping to stand out from other advertisers by relating more to cash-strapped families, with Amazon executive worldwide creative director Jo Shoesmith telling Marketing Dive, "Back-to-school advertising is all smiling kids, bright colors and happy music. But no one talks about the elephant in the classroom: Back-to-school season is an annual reminder of how incredibly expensive it is to raise children. That's especially true in this age of steep inflation, when it's hard to afford eggs, much less backpacks." Despite the bluntness with which Amazon is approaching the conversation, there's still room for fun.

The campaign includes two commercials starring actor Randall Park and directed by "Peacemaker" and "The Righteous Gemstones" director Jody Hill. The first, titled "Spend Less on your Kids," sees Park on an active school campus promoting the titular concept as several families agree with him, with one girl even deeming the idea "fiscally advantageous." In the second spot, "Makes Cents," Park and a teenage student have an awkward interaction after she says "makes sense," which Park confuses as "makes cents" in regard to Amazon's back-to-school savings.

The ads are direct and appropriately tongue-in-cheek, in large part due to Park's charming energy. Of course, this is far from the only place you can see his talents in action.