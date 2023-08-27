Meow Mix Commercial: Why Star JC Chasez Fits In Purrfectly With The Tabby 5

Tearin' up my heart? More like tearin' up the furniture with these feisty felines.

JC Chasez, a former member of the '90s Mickey Mouse Club and an integral component of the boy band *NSYNC, stars in a new commercial for Meow Mix. The ad will surely be catnip for any pop fans, as it introduces the world to the Tabby 5. Someone did their homework as the kitties are dressed in all-denim outfits (as was the style at the time) and performing a remixed version of the classic "Meow Mix" jingle in front of an aircraft hangar, reminiscent of the Backstreet Boys' music video for "I Want It That Way." JC Chasez eventually arrives to sing in the rain, another common staple of the era where boy bands roamed the earth.

Chasez spoke with Billboard about what drew him to the commercial and why it's the perfect time for a boy band resurgence, "I grew up with cats — and dogs to be fair. I'm an animal lover in general. So, I loved the Meow Mix idea. Of course, there's a lot of 90s Nostalgia going on right now, so putting a 90s spin on the longtime jingle was so fun." The goal of the ad may have been to launch a new wet-food range, but really, the mission should've been to remind everyone what an incredible vocal range Chasez has.