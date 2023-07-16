Star Wars: What Rank Of Jedi Is Ahsoka Tano?
"Star Wars" introduced general audiences to Ahsoka Tano with multiple appearances across Lucasfilm's Disney+ shows. However, long before Rosario Dawson brought the Jedi to live-action, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" depicted the hero's rise through the Jedi ranks. But what rank will she be when "Ahsoka" premieres later this summer?
Unfortunately, the answer isn't that simple because one of the most pivotal moments in Ahsoka's story is when she walks away from the Jedi Order in "The Clone Wars." After a Republic trial over the Jedi Temple bombing found her innocent, Ahsoka decides to leave the Jedi, losing faith in the Order after they were so quick to turn her over to the Republic. Instead, she chooses to go solo, declining the rank of Jedi Knight to find a new purpose in her life.
So, when "Ahsoka" picks up the titular Jedi's story, she's long been removed from the Order. In the decades since Order 66, Ahsoka continued her solo Jedi training. By the time of the Disney+ series, she's ascended to the strength of a Jedi Master despite not officially holding the title. "She is, for lack of a term, a master, because she's largely an independent at this point," series creator Dave Filoni told Vanity Fair regarding Ahsoka's status, comparing her current status to that of Gandalf. Even though she technically doesn't hold the title, Ahsoka's grown to the power of a Jedi Master, making her one of the strongest Jedi ever.
Ahsoka will showcase a Jedi Master-like version of the character
Ahsoka Tano's history with the Jedi Order makes her one of the most complex characters in "Star Wars," so it's obvious why she's a massive fan favorite. Audiences have seen her mature across multiple shows and, in many cases, grown up with her. "Ahsoka" will continue her story, showcasing an older, stronger, Jedi Master-like version of the character.
During his interview with Vanity Fair, Dave Filoni confirmed that Ahsoka, who he created with George Lucas, has her own unofficial "Star Wars" trilogy, with "Ahsoka" ushering the character into a new era. "We saw her basically hit the scene as a Padawan: young, and naive, and brash, and aggressive," he said. "Then, in 'Rebels,' she's more of a traditional knight, trying to figure out how to fight a war. There's a lot of hesitation around what she wants to be and who she can be and how her life's been guided. I think that now I've taken that a step further. When you see this version of the character, she's world-weary from everything that she's experienced and lived through."
Ahsoka's experience and struggles are what make her a Jedi Master by the time of "Ahsoka," and no one understands that better than "Star Wars" legend Dave Filoni, who created the character with George Lucas for "The Clone Wars." She doesn't need an official title from the long-dead Jedi Order because she's been through more than most, growing strong enough to surpass even some members of the Jedi Council. When fans reunite with Ahsoka, she's begun training a potentially force-sensitive Sabine, further cementing her Jedi Master status.