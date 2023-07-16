Star Wars: What Rank Of Jedi Is Ahsoka Tano?

"Star Wars" introduced general audiences to Ahsoka Tano with multiple appearances across Lucasfilm's Disney+ shows. However, long before Rosario Dawson brought the Jedi to live-action, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" depicted the hero's rise through the Jedi ranks. But what rank will she be when "Ahsoka" premieres later this summer?

Unfortunately, the answer isn't that simple because one of the most pivotal moments in Ahsoka's story is when she walks away from the Jedi Order in "The Clone Wars." After a Republic trial over the Jedi Temple bombing found her innocent, Ahsoka decides to leave the Jedi, losing faith in the Order after they were so quick to turn her over to the Republic. Instead, she chooses to go solo, declining the rank of Jedi Knight to find a new purpose in her life.

So, when "Ahsoka" picks up the titular Jedi's story, she's long been removed from the Order. In the decades since Order 66, Ahsoka continued her solo Jedi training. By the time of the Disney+ series, she's ascended to the strength of a Jedi Master despite not officially holding the title. "She is, for lack of a term, a master, because she's largely an independent at this point," series creator Dave Filoni told Vanity Fair regarding Ahsoka's status, comparing her current status to that of Gandalf. Even though she technically doesn't hold the title, Ahsoka's grown to the power of a Jedi Master, making her one of the strongest Jedi ever.