Fight Club 2: How Chuck Palahniuk's Meta Sequel Made Tyler Durden Even Worse

If Chuck Palahniuk was to pen a sequel to his definitive book "Fight Club," there would have to be a good reason. A brutal depiction of toxic masculinity, the book (and the 1999 film) ends with the Narrator shooting himself in the head as a last-ditch attempt to rid himself of his infamous personality, Tyler Durden. As the Narrator wakes up in a mental institution, Tyler's influence remains, though much more subdued. The book implies that it will only be a matter of time before he resurfaces again. But what exactly would that look like? Brian Michael Bendis and Matt Fraction were a pair of comic book writers with the same question. During a dinner party stacked with writers in the industry, the group raised a central question to Palahniuk.

"[W]e kind of all turned on you — just as fans we were like, 'I would like to see Chuck do a graphic novel, that sounds awesome,'" Bendis recalled when he interviewed Palahniuk for Comic Book Resources in 2015. "Generally, there's a real visceral taste to your work, that almost heightened kind of genre feel, that does make good graphic novels and comic books."

However, upping the ante from his previous work would be no easy task. To be a sequel worthy of its predecessor, Palahniuk would have to make Tyler more insidious than ever. The author went to task creating "Fight Club 2," a brutal comic book sequel that directly follows his 1996 book.