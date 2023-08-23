Ahsoka: [SPOILER]'s Lightsaber Fight Continues Star Wars' Newest Brutal Tradition

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 1 — "Master and Apprentice" — and Episode 2 — "Toil and Trouble"

Like every great time-skipping sequel, "Ahsoka" continues the story where "Star Wars Rebels" left off but mixes things up quite a bit. Years have passed since Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) embarked on a mission to find Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), and time hasn't been kind to their relationship. While Ahsoka is still trying to find Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) — and, by proxy, Ezra — Sabine has left the Padawan life behind and the pair's relationship has soured. In "Master and Apprentice," the two have to re-establish their relationship in a hurry after Ahsoka acquires the map she was seeking in "The Mandalorian" Season 2 and needs Sabine's help to figure it out.

Sabine sneaks out with the map orb, and while she does indeed solve the puzzle, she's promptly attacked by Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno). The episode-ending lightsaber duel wraps up in a gruesome way when Shin drives her energy blade through Sabine. Fortunately, "Ahsoka" Episode 2 is quick to reveal that Sabine survives the injury and recovers ... which is no mean feat since similar lightsaber wounds have finished Jedis as mighty as Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson).

Sabine's survival continues the Disney+ "Star Wars" shows' trend of major characters surviving nasty lightsaber stab attacks. Before her, both the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) and Reva Sevander (Moses Ingram) survived their respective lightsaber wounds in "Obi-Wan Kenobi" ... and with the number of characters waving lightsabers around in "Ahsoka," we wouldn't be surprised if more characters joined the list before long.