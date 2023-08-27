My 600-Lb Life: Where Is Chad Dean Now?

Success stories aren't always a given on TLC's "My 600-lb Life." Therefore, when one of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan's patients thrives in his program, it's rather touching to witness. One such success story is one of Dr. Now's patients from Season 4, Chad Dean. A 42-year-old husband and father from Maryland, Dean weighs 701 pounds at the start of his wellness journey. He can no longer work as a truck driver or help his wife Ayesha around the house and knows he needs to make a change.

Dean, determined to no longer be a burden to his family, puts in the work to get healthy. By the end of his Season 5 "My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?" update, he weighs 278 pounds, is back working as a truck driver, and achieves a longtime dream: purchasing a motorcycle.

Post-TLC fame, Dean is maintaining his progress. In a 2019 interview with Men's Health, he said, "Never in a million years did I ever expect myself to be smaller at the age of 46 than I was at the age of 18. Right now, from what my life used to be, I'm in heaven." Though truck driving was a huge factor in Dean's weight gain, he's found ways to prevent himself from giving in to cravings on the road. He told Men's Health, "I have dumbbells in my truck's chair, and as I'm driving down the road, I'll do curls with my arms — about 500 a day."