American Pickers Fans: Jersey Jon Wants You To Bring Home Something From The Show
For many viewers, the main appeal of "American Pickers" is watching the show's main team of antique experts win out by obtaining rare vintage items from across the country. The novelty of seeing the item is enough for most, but every once in a while, there may be a featured valuable on the show that some fans wish they could have made their own offer for. As it turns out, those fans are in luck, as there's actually a way for them to get their hands on some of the show's coolest finds.
Jon "Jersey Jon" Szalay, who has long stood as one of the most qualified members of the "American Pickers" crew, has decided to open an online shop and sell some of the most notable finds he's made on the series. Jersey Jon's store is open on eBay, where viewers can peruse (and purchase) a plethora of standout items and relics that the antique hunter has obtained over the years. Of course, as is so often the case with rare, antique valuables, the price tags on some of the items aren't for the faint of heart.
Jersey Jon's store has rare, expensive items galore
One quick peek at Jersey Jon's "American Pickers" resale store on eBay will probably be enough to get diehard antique enthusiasts excited. The span of items available is something of a trek through history, with listings (as of this article's publishing) ranging from a Victorian-era wall mount hook to a Jokers Wild Poker Machine from the 1960s.
For some, just taking a look around and checking out what's available will be enough. Owing to their antique status, many of the items have high asking prices. Some of the most expensive things for sale include a Civil War-era surgical set for $3,200, an antique Indian Motorcycle gas tank for $2,500, and an old-school oil can similar to the one Mike Wolfe once bought for $2,200. Of course, there are also small items available that are much lower in price, such as a set of World War II-era books for $35.
The price of picking up one of the rare items featured on "American Pickers" may seem rather steep, but such is often the nature of antique collecting. Jersey Jon has actually seen quite a bit of success with his online storefront, with the professional already having sold more than 970 items from his collection. It seems that those who take the plunge are satisfied with their purchases too, as he has a 100% positive seller rating.