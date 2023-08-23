American Pickers Fans: Jersey Jon Wants You To Bring Home Something From The Show

One quick peek at Jersey Jon's "American Pickers" resale store on eBay will probably be enough to get diehard antique enthusiasts excited. The span of items available is something of a trek through history, with listings (as of this article's publishing) ranging from a Victorian-era wall mount hook to a Jokers Wild Poker Machine from the 1960s.

For some, just taking a look around and checking out what's available will be enough. Owing to their antique status, many of the items have high asking prices. Some of the most expensive things for sale include a Civil War-era surgical set for $3,200, an antique Indian Motorcycle gas tank for $2,500, and an old-school oil can similar to the one Mike Wolfe once bought for $2,200. Of course, there are also small items available that are much lower in price, such as a set of World War II-era books for $35.

The price of picking up one of the rare items featured on "American Pickers" may seem rather steep, but such is often the nature of antique collecting. Jersey Jon has actually seen quite a bit of success with his online storefront, with the professional already having sold more than 970 items from his collection. It seems that those who take the plunge are satisfied with their purchases too, as he has a 100% positive seller rating.