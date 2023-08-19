American Pickers: Why An Old-School Oil Can Cost Mike Wolfe Almost $2,000

The price of oil has risen dramatically over the years and as a result, so has the amount of money it takes to fill our gas tanks. Luckily for collectors of gas company memorabilia, the price of some oil containers — no matter how small — has risen in value, too. That's what a seller on the hit History series "American Pickers" found out during the August 16, 2023 episode when ace picker Mike Wolfe brought her up to speed on how much a one-gallon Richlube oil can in her possession was worth.

During the episode, the woman drives a hard bargain with Wolfe, who estimates the square-shaped metal container to be worth between $2,000 and $2,500. However, since Wolfe is in the resale business, he offers the seller $1,500 and then increases the asking price to $1,700 when she clearly isn't going to settle for the initial amount. After the woman counters Wolfe with an offer of $1,850, they settle on $1,800.

Wolfe is willing to pay so much for the Richlube oil can, in part, because of how well it has been preserved. "This can is in amazing condition," Wolfe says, pointing out how the colors and graphics of the can remain intact. Even with some paint loss, Wolfe is impressed by the item, telling the seller, "The cap is there, the spout is there, but here's the money shot — the race car [graphic]. That's what makes this can so desirable."