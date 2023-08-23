Marvel's Spider-Man Has Become One Of His Greatest Villains

Contains spoilers for "The Amazing Spider-Man" #32

Spider-Man has undergone several transformations during his time as a hero, but his latest one is turning him into one of his greatest villains.

In Marvel Comics' "The Amazing Spider-Man" #32, by Zeb Wells, Patrick Gleason, Marcio Menyz, and VC's Joe Caramagna, Kraven the Hunter returns. However, it isn't the same Kraven who has fought Spider-Man since his debut in the 1960s. Instead, the version of Kraven is "The Last Son," a clone of Kraven who assumed the mantle following the death of the original villain. The current Kraven in the Marvel Universe is working alongside the Goblin Queen, who herself was killed by Norman Osborn to save Spider-Man, to get revenge on the former Green Goblin.

The two are teaming up to return Norman's sins to him, turn the current Gold Goblin back into his old self, unleash one of the most dangerous foes on the web-slinger once again, and end Osborn's attempt at reinventing himself as a hero. However, Kraven and Queen Goblin's attempts to transform Norman just suffered a significant setback, leading Spider-Man to be imbued with Osborn's sin and changing him into a hunter who sets his sights on taking down Kraven.