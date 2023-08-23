Marvel's Spider-Man Has Become One Of His Greatest Villains
Contains spoilers for "The Amazing Spider-Man" #32
Spider-Man has undergone several transformations during his time as a hero, but his latest one is turning him into one of his greatest villains.
In Marvel Comics' "The Amazing Spider-Man" #32, by Zeb Wells, Patrick Gleason, Marcio Menyz, and VC's Joe Caramagna, Kraven the Hunter returns. However, it isn't the same Kraven who has fought Spider-Man since his debut in the 1960s. Instead, the version of Kraven is "The Last Son," a clone of Kraven who assumed the mantle following the death of the original villain. The current Kraven in the Marvel Universe is working alongside the Goblin Queen, who herself was killed by Norman Osborn to save Spider-Man, to get revenge on the former Green Goblin.
The two are teaming up to return Norman's sins to him, turn the current Gold Goblin back into his old self, unleash one of the most dangerous foes on the web-slinger once again, and end Osborn's attempt at reinventing himself as a hero. However, Kraven and Queen Goblin's attempts to transform Norman just suffered a significant setback, leading Spider-Man to be imbued with Osborn's sin and changing him into a hunter who sets his sights on taking down Kraven.
Kraven is teaming up with an unlikely villain
"The Amazing Spider-Man" #32, by Marvel Comics, opens with Kraven the Hunter tracking down the Goblin Queen, Ashley Kafka. The pair have a devilish ceremony where the Green Goblin's sins are imbued inside his spear. Queen Goblin promises that she can make him whole by starting a new hunt, claiming he will be Spider-Man's greatest foe by the time the mission is over. She tells him to restore Osborn's sins while showing him the Green Goblin costume inside a coffin.
While Queen Goblin and Kraven the Hunter begin their attack, Peter Parker ends up going to the lab to check in on Norman. Osborn tells Peter that he can't keep checking on him to see if his madness returns. Parker responds that that's not what he was doing and that he just wanted to make sure he's okay. Norman tells Peter he appreciates him and that it has been a personal joy for him to get to know him better. Unfortunately, the bonding moment is interrupted as the lights at the lab go out and Kraven the Hunter makes himself known.
Peter Parker's sacrifice
Norman Osborn goes to suit up in his Gold Goblin armor but finds Kraven the Hunter has strung up his suit. Kraven tells him he's there to enliven him and change his path back to darkness. Norman fights back against Kraven as Spider-Man uses a blast of plasma from a project to break through the wall and help Osborn. The ensuing explosion makes it difficult for Peter Parker to locate Norman, but he uses his spider-sense and fighting instincts to find Kraven and try to stop him from infecting him with his sins.
As Kraven lunges his spear at a defenseless Norman, Spider-Man jumps in the way, getting stabbed in the back. It's a sacrifice similar to when Ms. Marvel jumps in the way of Rabin's blade and is killed protecting Mary Jane Watson. Kraven can only watch as Spider-Man dies and is reborn in flames. Meanwhile, Norman cries out as Spider-Man transforms, asking what he's done. Spider-Man emerges with glowing eyes and lets out a Green Goblin-esque laugh, the hero imbued with Osborn's sins. Realizing he's failed, Kraven starts to run as he realizes he's become the hunted.
While little additional details are shared about what's happened to Peter Parker as the issue ends with the cliffhanger, his latest transformation is one of his most sinister yet, as he's effectively merged with the darkest parts of the Green Goblin to become an all-new being in the Marvel Universe.
Kraven becomes the hunted
The solicits for "The Amazing Spider-Man" #33 and #34 tease what's coming for Peter Parker and Kraven the Hunter.
The next issue suggests the classic "Kraven's Last Hunt" storyline, by J. M. DeMatteis, Mike Zeck, and Bob McLeod, is about to be flipped on its head. The synopsis refers to "Spider-Man's first hunt" while asking the question "The hunter is now the prey. Can Kraven survive?" Check out the issue's cover, by John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, and Marcio Menyz, featuring Spider-Man hanging from a web over Kraven as the villain wields two long blades in anticipation of running into the transformed web-slinger.
"The Amazing Spider-Man" #34's synopsis suggests Spider-Man's hunt will extend beyond Kraven. The text reveals, "Spider-Man's hunt continues!" while asking, "Who is Peter's next victim?" and calling the story one that readers will "never forget." The main cover artwork, from Romita Jr., Hanna, and Menyz, features the fractured faces of Spider-Man and the Green Goblin together.
It seems inevitable that Norman Osborn will end up making his own sacrifice and gaining his old Green Goblin sins and personality back to save Peter Parker. However, before that can happen, Spider-Man is hunting Kraven the Hunter and putting the skilled killer on the defense.
Readers can see Spider-Man transform in "The Amazing Spider-Man" #32, from Marvel Comics, which is now available at comic book stores and online retailers.