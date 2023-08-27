Avengers: Rocket Raccoon Owes An Infinity War Gag To A Young Marvel Fan

When handling one of the biggest superhero movies ever made, you'd be forgiven for applying the occasional tweak here and there to turn it from a decent event into a great one. That's what happened with "Avengers: Infinity War," the film that set a new milestone for the comic book genre and even took some feedback from audiences to slightly polish it up. In the Blu-Ray-DVD commentary, directors Joe and Anthony Russo, along with the film's screenwriters, Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus, dropped the interesting little nugget that a young test audience member provided their input to a scene involving Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper). The suggestion was so good that it ended up actually making it into the final cut.

After Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Rocket, and Groot (Vin Diesel) make their immense entry in the Battle of Wakanda, our favorite trash panda takes out droves of enemies and absolutely loves it. Markus refers to the opposition as Space Outriders. However, Anthony Russo quickly chimes in and calls them "space dogs," as described by Rocket. It turns out this was the fun alteration that happened thanks to some outside comments.