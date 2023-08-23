Rebel Moon Official Trailer: Why The Narrator Sounds So Familiar

Every good story needs a good storyteller to bring it to life. And while director Zack Snyder is ultimately fulfilling that role for the upcoming epic sci-fi adventure "Rebel Moon," the film's spectacular trailer is given a boost thanks to the silvery tones of another voice guiding us through this new world. If the narrator sounds eerily familiar, you're probably right, as the voice belongs to none other than Sir Anthony Hopkins, who you've more than likely seen before.

The film follows Kora (Sofia Boutella), the former member of a corrupt government, working to rally warriors from a peaceful colony against an oncoming tyrannical army. In it, Hopkins voices the robot Jimmy, a once-proud fighting machine who served under the former king. Outside of a shot at the trailer's beginning, Jimmy primarily serves as a narrator at the start, middle, and end of the clip. He sets things in motion by regaling the story of a princess who brought peace to her war-torn world, more than likely foreshadowing Kora's journey throughout the film. His other two lines in the trailer — "A king is a man and a man can fail. But a myth is indestructible" and "Who among you is willing to die for what you believe?" — reflect the film's philosophical undertones while also hinting at his character's loyalty.

No matter what he's blurting out, Anthony Hopkins' voice imbues Jimmy with the gravitas and wisdom that a battle-harden warrior should possess. And in his own right, Hopkins is a warrior within the entertainment industry.