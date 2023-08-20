Was Veronica Mars Originally Written As A Teenage Boy Detective?

It seems utterly impossible that Veronica Mars, the plucky and brilliant teenage private eye brought to life by a young Kristen Bell, could ever have been a boy. Bell's pitch-perfect performance made "Veronica Mars" into a wildly beloved cult classic that ultimately got both a crowd-funded movie and a reboot on Hulu, but according to an oral history of the series, Veronica was, originally, a boy.

Creator Rob Thomas told Nylon in 2019 that, according to his initial book deal with Simon & Schuster, he was writing a book about a young boy detective. "It was the same story, but it was the son of the local sheriff," Thomas said. "Somewhere between outlining that book and eventually writing it as a TV pilot, I knew that I really wanted to explore this loss of innocence. I had taught high school for several years, and I just thought that kids at that time were bombarded with so much information. The internet made everything available to them that they were growing up faster than my generation did, and faster than was healthy."

With all of this in mind, Thomas pivoted: "And if you're going to do something about loss of innocence, it just felt more poignant from a female point of view, someone who must grow up too soon."