Barbie & Ken Baby Name Searches Skyrocket Thanks To Their Big Screen Appeal

"Barbie" may well end up being the biggest movie of 2023 when all is said and done — and down the line, its influence could continue when it comes to the next generation's names.

People exclusively reported that Nameberry, a baby name website, has been tracking trends since Greta Gerwig's movie came out... and it revealed that Barbie and Ken are both proving to be hugely popular baby names. Incredibly, it goes beyond the movie's July 21 premiere; according to People, searches for the name Barbie spiked 603% since the movie's trailer came out in April of this year, which is pretty impressive. As for Ken, he's trailing behind — classic Ken — but searches for the name have still gone up by 293%.

"Barbie and Ken are piquing parents' interest, but this doesn't mean that will translate into actual usage. As of now, Barbie is a predominant Amish name," Nameberry's editor-in-chief Sophie Kihm said to People. She said that, despite the searches, there won't be a million Barbies and Kens in the incoming college classes of 2014: "Barbie and Ken are both dated names that aren't due to comeback yet, so while there may be a slight bump from the movie, neither will be among the most popular baby names of 2023."