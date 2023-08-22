Netflix's Rebel Moon Trailer Features A 300 Callback All Zack Snyder Fans Will Pop For

After months of waiting, the dazzling first trailer for Zack Snyder's "Rebel Moon" has been released. The forthcoming sci-fi epic is set to be released in two parts by Netflix on December 22, 2023, and April 19, 2024, and it's already shaping up to be one of the most ambitious movies that Snyder has ever made. As anyone familiar with his past films will be able to attest — that's saying a lot.

In the lead-up to its release, "Rebel Moon" has received comparisons to everything from Akira Kurosawa's "Seven Samurai" to George Lucas' "Star Wars." Based on everything that's been released from the movie so far, it's not hard to see why, either. The "Rebel Moon" trailer even has shades of "Warhammer 40k," a miniature wargame that happens to be a favorite of one of Snyder's previous collaborators, Henry Cavill. The movie's debut teaser doesn't just reference other, non-Snyder-helmed properties, though.

On the contrary, the "Rebel Moon" trailer features one brief shot of General Titus (Djimon Hounsou) notably punt-kicking one of his combatants on the battlefield. The blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment immediately calls to mind one of the most famous scenes that Snyder has ever shot: Leonidas' epic punt kick in 2007's "300." That scene, which happens to contain the most famous quote from "300" ("This is Sparta!"), sees Gerard Butler's Spartan king plant his foot against an enemy's sternum and push him into a cavernous pit.