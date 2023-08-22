Rebel Moon's Trailer Has Shades Of Warhammer 40k With No Henry Cavill In Sight

When news broke about Henry Cavill bringing "Warhammer 40k" to Amazon Prime, fans were ecstatic to see the untapped potential of the brutal universe adapted for the screen. Unfortunately, while we wait for the series to come to fruition, it seems Zack Snyder and Netflix have beaten them to the punch, as "Rebel Moon" brings shades of the "Warhammer 40k" universe to the streaming service.

As part of "Opening Night Live," Netflix and Snyder released the "Rebel Moon" official teaser, and it didn't take long for the "Warhammer 40k" comparisons to come flooding in. Right off the bat, the war-torn world of Snyder's upcoming project gives off similar vibes to the famed miniature wargame, with both universes featuring futuristic weaponry and an overpowering imperial regime. Interestingly, Snyder named that empire the Imperium, mimicking a similar faction within "Warhammer" called the Imperium of Man, or Imperium for short.

Diving deeper into "Rebel Moon," the trailer gives many looks at the Imperium's soldiers, with many of the guards looking like the Imperial Guard of "Warhammer," taking a similar inspiration from 20th-century German regimes. As if that wasn't clear enough, the more formal soldiers within Snyder's Imperium bare a strange resemblance to the Imperial Commissars of "Warhammer." Not to mention Fra Fee's character, Regent Balisarius, is one step away from Belisarius Cawl, one of the ruling lords of Mars in "Warhammer."