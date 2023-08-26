Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage Got His Start On Law & Order: SVU

Appearing in an episode of "Law & Order" is a working actor's rite of passage. Only a rarified few, however, can say they achieved that claim to fame under the age of 10. For "Young Sheldon" star Iain Armitage, "Law & Order: SVU" marked the beginning of his acting career.

In 2017, Armitage made his acting debut in a Season 18 episode of "SVU." In "Chasing Theo," Armitage plays the titular Theo, a 6-year-old boy who goes missing while his mother Nadine (Rachelle Lefevre) throws a party down the hall from their apartment. There are several suspects, including some unsavory characters Nadine fraternizes with, including a cokehead ex-boyfriend. Also disconcerting is the contentious relationship between Theo's divorced parents; Nadine loves to entertain, so much so that Theo regularly sleeps in noise-canceling headphones. His other mother, Fran (Zoe McLellan), is such a workaholic that she didn't have time to formally adopt Theo, though she longs to attain custody.

The culprit ends up being Theo's nanny, Gloria, who kidnaps the boy for fear that he's being neglected to the point of endangerment. Armitage's Theo is necessarily absent for most of the hour, but his appearances bookend the episode, including an emotional performance at the end where he longs to stay with Gloria.

While this role was a big one for Armitage, it wouldn't be the only one he landed that year. 2017 proved to be the big bang, so to speak, of his career.