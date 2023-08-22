American Pickers: Where Can You Buy Particular Show Pieces Picked By Robbie Wolfe

With the sudden departure of longtime co-host Frank Fritz from "American Pickers," the decision was swiftly made to bring in someone new to fill in the void he left behind. Thus, Fritz's longtime picking partner, Mike Wolfe, started to go on antique hunts with his brother, Robbie Wolfe, in addition to "American Pickers" staple Danielle Colby. Though many fans of the show haven't expressed very positive feelings about Robbie since his tenure began, there's no denying that he has brought in some excellent pieces for the Antique Archaeology inventory.

Robbie's purchases have been fascinating and varied, appealing to antique collectors of all kinds. If you're one of those individuals who is intrigued by one or more of his buys from the show and has some cash to spare, you're in luck. It's not hard to track down his on-screen wares. His website, rjwolfepicker.com, hosts them as well as some of his finds away from the show. From small signs and patches to statues and mopeds, he has a little bit of everything. Robbie also offers to help track down items one might want that he doesn't have on hand.

For those hoping to secure something Robbie specifically picked on "American Pickers," good luck. According to the picker himself, stuff featured on the show goes pretty quickly.