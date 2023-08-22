American Pickers: Where Can You Buy Particular Show Pieces Picked By Robbie Wolfe
With the sudden departure of longtime co-host Frank Fritz from "American Pickers," the decision was swiftly made to bring in someone new to fill in the void he left behind. Thus, Fritz's longtime picking partner, Mike Wolfe, started to go on antique hunts with his brother, Robbie Wolfe, in addition to "American Pickers" staple Danielle Colby. Though many fans of the show haven't expressed very positive feelings about Robbie since his tenure began, there's no denying that he has brought in some excellent pieces for the Antique Archaeology inventory.
Robbie's purchases have been fascinating and varied, appealing to antique collectors of all kinds. If you're one of those individuals who is intrigued by one or more of his buys from the show and has some cash to spare, you're in luck. It's not hard to track down his on-screen wares. His website, rjwolfepicker.com, hosts them as well as some of his finds away from the show. From small signs and patches to statues and mopeds, he has a little bit of everything. Robbie also offers to help track down items one might want that he doesn't have on hand.
For those hoping to secure something Robbie specifically picked on "American Pickers," good luck. According to the picker himself, stuff featured on the show goes pretty quickly.
Show picks don't typically sit around for long
Not only do the finds on "American Pickers" appeal to antique collectors with a strong desire to add something new and exciting to their collections, but they also represent the show itself. Fans of the program might see these items as pieces of television history held by some of their favorite small-screen personalities. Thus, it should come as no surprise that this crossover appeal has made it so that the goods featured on "American Pickers" rarely go unsold for very long after they've been discovered.
"The episode will air four to six months later, so, you know...We can't set that stuff aside and, you know, we have to put it in the store, whatever it is, and then typically that will sell within the first month of being in the store," Robbie Wolfe explained during an interview with Dr. Anthony Paustian in 2021. He added that foot traffic in both Antique Archaeology stores picks up in the summer months, with hundreds of people visiting the LeClaire, Iowa location and thousands stopping by the Nashville, Tennessee shop per day with money to burn.
Robbie Wolfe and the entire "American Pickers" team continue to unearth some truly remarkable antiques on TV week after week. While it's not impossible to add some of these prized pieces to your collection, don't expect it to be easy or cheap.