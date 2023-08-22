Deadliest Catch: What Are All The Boats' Names In Season 19?

Discovery filmed "Deadliest Catch" Season 19 amidst a shortage of snow crabs in the Bering Sea, meaning that each of its crews had to pivot to fishing for other kinds of crab and certain species of fish instead. Nevertheless, plenty of familiar faces from previous season returned with their iconic boats during this uncertain time alongside a few notable new additions.

In total, the featured fishing vessels on "Deadliest Catch" Season 19 consist of the F/V Northwestern, the F/V Time Bandit, the F/V Victory, the F/V Saga, the F/V Summer Bay, the F/V Barbara J, the F/V Wizard, the F/V Aleutian Lady, and the F/V Southern Wind.

Notably absent from "Deadliest Catch" Season 19 is the F/V Cornelia Marie following one of its former captains, Josh Harris, ending up in serious legal trouble. As always, Sig Hansen is captaining the Northwestern, now alongside his daughter Mandy. Andy Hillstrand is also back on the Time Bandit following a six-season break. Meanwhile, Jake Anderson is at the helm of the Saga once again and Keith Colburn is returning to the Wizard. Finally, Steve "Harley" Davidson is back on the Southern Wind. Rounding out the cast alongside these series stalwarts is a sizable crop of new talent appearing on TV for the first time during one of the most unusual fishing seasons in "Deadliest Catch" history.