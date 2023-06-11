What To Know About Deadliest Catch Season 19's Newest Fisherman Jack Bunnell

When "Deadliest Catch" returned for Season 19 on April 18, the long-running reality series promised plenty of challenges awaiting in the Bering Sea: the usual perils of crab fishing, the depopulation of snow crabs, and most crucially, the scourge of illegal fishing by unregistered vessels. None of these trials were enough to dissuade newcomers Linda Greenlaw, Sophia "Bob" Nielsen, Jacob Hutchins, Rick Shelford, and Jack Bunnell.

A rookie captain on the F/V Barbara J, Bunnell previously appeared on "Deadliest Catch" Season 15 as a deckhand on Jakob Anderson's F/V Saga. On the Saga, Bunnell butted heads with Anderson. Bunnell was critical of the ship's safety measures, noting that crab pots were rearranged to make better footage, even if it exposed them to crashing waves. "You got to make it exciting, somehow," Bunnell told the Seattle Times. "What we do, hauling pots 24 hours a day, is boring." He also injured his leg in 2019 when a massive crab pot slammed into his leg. Anderson ultimately fired Bunnell for insubordination.

With Bunnell now captaining his own ship alongside veteran skipper Steve "Harley" Davidson, some old grudges remain, and Bunnell and Anderson confirmed their distaste for one another in a radio exchange. But Bunnell hasn't let some inter-captain beef keep him from capably captaining his own ship.